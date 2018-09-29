Delphine Boël in goed gezelschap in Antwerpse hotspot 'The Dirty Rabbit'

29 september 2018

Opmerkelijk bezoek tijdens de doorstart van de vroegere cocktailbar 'The Dirty Rabbit' in Antwerpen. Niemand minder dan Delphine Boël (50) schoof er de beentjes onder tafel.

"Een onvergetelijk diner. Wat een super leuke groep vol inspirerende vrouwen", deelde Boël een foto van de feestelijkheid op haar Instagram-account. Op de foto herkennen we onder meer Dagny Ros en Sepideh Sedaghatnia.

Delphine -gehuld in tattoo-sleeves- leek in uitermate goede luim en stemde met haar komst ook de organisatie bijzonder vrolijk: "We kregen een 'Thumbs Up' van Delphine Boël die ons vereerde met een bezoekje", klinkt het op de Facebook-pagina van de zaak.

Cantina y Coctelería

Een tijdje geleden sloot de Antwerpse cocktailbar 'The Dirty Rabbit' de deuren om een nieuwe koers te varen. De cocktailbar werd omgetoverd tot een Mexicaanse kantine die op vrijdag- en zaterdagnacht wordt omgetoverd tot een dansclub.

The Dirty Rabbit – Cantina y Coctelería – heeft een 'no reservations'-beleid. Voor meer info, zie: https://www.thedirtyrabbit.be/