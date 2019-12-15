De tijd van jaar inspireert Britney Spears: “Stop mensen te pesten” Redactie

15 december 2019

15u39

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Britney Spears is helemaal klaar met online pesters. Op Instagram vraagt ze haar volgers te stoppen met het plaatsen van nare reacties onder haar posts. Door de vele haatberichten die ze dagelijks krijgt, vindt ze het steeds lastiger dingen te delen.

“Ik hou ervan om dingen met jullie te delen”, begint de 38-jarige zangeres haar post. “Maar het was soms moeilijk om dat te blijven doen, omdat mensen de gemeenste dingen zeggen!!! Als je een bericht niet leuk vindt, houd dat dan voor jezelf en volg die persoon niet meer!!! Er is geen reden om je uiterste best te doen om gemene opmerkingen te maken en mensen te pesten”, aldus de ‘Baby One More Time’-zangeres.

Britney, die haar post voorziet van een video waarin ze haar kerstboom toont, besluit met: “Blijf gelukkig en aardig deze feestdagen!!”