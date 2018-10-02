De dag dat YouTuber Enzo Knol een wake-upcall kreeg: "Ik was 18 en zat met hartklachten bij de dokter" TK

02 oktober 2018

Bron: VIER 0 Showbizz De naam Enzo Knol zegt je misschien weinig, maar in Nederland (en online) is de vlogger een grote ster. Deze week is hij samen met Kate Ryan en Helmut Lotti te gast bij 'Gert Late Night', waar hij vertelde over zijn moeilijke schooljaren.

De 25-jarige Knol maakte op zijn zeventiende vroegtijdig een einde aan zijn middelbare schoolcarrière. Hij zat toen al op een school voor 'moeilijk opvoedbare kinderen'. "Ik ging niet altijd naar de les", vertelde hij aan Gert en co. "Ik bleef bijvoorbeeld in mijn bed liggen omdat ik de hele nacht aan het gamen was. Of ik viel in slaap in de klas." Uiteindelijk stopte hij helemaal met school, ook al was hij nog schoolplichtig. "Gelukkig kwam ik er met een werkstraf van 20 uur vanaf", zegt hij daarover.

Niet naar school gaan was niet meteen een verbetering voor Knol. "Het ging daarna nog een tijdje bergaf", klonk het. "Ik breidde het gamen uit en speelde de hele dag. Ik rookte, ik dronk, ik blowde..." Hij kreeg een jaar later wel een fikse wake-upcall. "Ik was 18 en zat bij de dokter met hartklachten. Ik zag al die oude mensen rond mij en vroeg me af wat ik in hemelsnaam aan het doen was. Ik ben toen gestopt met roken en drinken, en doe dat vandaag nog steeds niet."

De YouTuber, die zichzelf ook iets te bloot gaf op de boot vandaag, is vandaag de dag enorm succesvol. Toch raadt hij niemand aan om zijn weg te volgen. "Ik weet dat ik geen goed voorbeeld ben. Ik wil niemand zeggen dat ze hun school niet moeten afmaken."