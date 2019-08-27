Dansers palmen Times Square in nadat prins George werd uitgelachen met balletlessen PVZ

27 augustus 2019

16u53

Bron: The New York Times 0 Showbizz Honderden balletdansers verzamelden zich gisteren op Times Square in New York om dansend hun steun te uiten aan de Britse prins George. De 6-jarige werd vorige week uitgelachen door de Amerikaanse presentatrice Lara Spencer wegens zijn balletlessen. Zij heeft intussen haar excuses aangeboden.

Oud en jong kwam gisteren samen op Times square voor een publieke balletles. De, vooral mannelijke, dansers wilden daarmee op een ludieke manier aantonen dat dansen een kunst is voor iedereen. Met spandoeken als ‘#metutu’, ‘Jongens dansen ook’ en ‘Ik zou willen dat ik op 6-jarige leeftijd was begonnen’, toonden de balletminnende betogers dat ze het niet eens waren met de ongevoelige opmerking van Lara Spencer.

Uitlachen

Vorige week ging het in een uitzending van talkshow ‘Good Morning America’ over de schoolvakken van de 6-jarige prins. In zijn vakkenpakket op de peperdure en prestigieuze St. Thomas’s Battersea-school zitten onder andere wekelijkse balletoefeningen, wat nogal op de lachspieren van Lara Spencer werkte. “Oh, wat ziet hij er gelukkig uit vanwege zijn balletlessen”, merkte de presentatrice cynisch op. “Prins William zegt dat George erg van zijn balletlessen houdt. Wel, ik heb nieuws voor u, prins William: we zullen zien hoe lang dat duurt”, voegde ze schaterlachend toe.

Met die sneer haalde de presentatrice zich de woede van heel wat kijkers op de hals. Onder meer Travis Wall, een bekend Amerikaans choreograaf en televisiefiguur, eiste dat Spencer zich openlijk zou verontschuldigen voor het bespotten van de toekomstige koning van het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Excuses

Intussen heeft de presentatrice haar excuses reeds aangeboden. “Mijn oprechte excuses voor de ongevoelige opmerking die ik gisteren heb gemaakt”, schreef ze op Instagram. “Van ballet tot alles wat iemand wil ontdekken in het leven, ik zou zeggen: ga ervoor. Ik geloof er oprecht in dat we allemaal vrij zouden moeten zijn om onze passies te volgen.”

Ook tijdens een uitzending gisteren heeft ze zich een tweede maal verontschuldigd. “Ik heb het verpest, dat heb ik echt gedaan, De opmerking die ik maakte over dans was bot. Het was stom en het spijt me heel erg”, zei ze.