Dan toch geen vuiltje aan de lucht? André Hazes samen met Monique op vakantie SDE

01 oktober 2019

09u45

Bron: Shownieuws 0 Showbizz Tussen André Hazes (25) en zijn vriendin Monique (41) gaat het momenteel niet zo goed. De twee wonen niet langer onder hetzelfde dak en zegden eerder een geplande familievakantie af. Maar een foto op Instagram toont aan dat het gezin nu toch op vakantie vertrokken is.

Het zijn moeilijke tijden voor de Nederlandse charmezanger André Hazes. Zijn relatie met vriendin Monique bevindt zich in woelig water en André woont niet langer thuis. Toch ziet hij haar en zoontje Dré nog regelmatig, vertelde hij aan Shownieuws. “Als ik niet aan het werk ben, of even voor het werk, dan rij ik langs. Het is gewoon goed zo. We leven gewoon even apart. We weten allebei dat het ook even het beste voor ons beide is. Ik woon echt als ik een steen zou pakken en ik gooi heel hard, dan gooi ik hem door de ruit. Ik ben gewoon in de buurt en ik moet ook zo snel mogelijk daar kunnen zijn. Dat gaat echt allemaal super.”

Dat de twee een eerder geplande vakantie naar Disneyland Parijs moesten afzeggen, lijkt inmiddels alweer vergeten. Op Instagram postte André een foto van Monique en zoontje Dré in het vliegtuig. Op weg naar Bonaire, zo blijkt. “Ik ga straks nog even lekker op vakantie", vertelde hij aan Shownieuws. “Met een groep, maar ook met Dré en Monique, dus we gaan gewoon lekker met elkaar. Even helemaal weg.”