COLUMN. De week van Chris Van Tongelen: “Op Kamping Kitsch konden we onze ogen amper geloven”
“Met de Romeo’s zijn we wel wat verkleedpartijen van ons publiek gewend. Dat hebben we natuurlijk te danken aan events als Het Schlagerfestival, De Foute Party van Qmusic en Moose Bar XXL. Maar op Kamping Kitsch, volgens de organisatoren het marginaalste festival van Vlaanderen, konden we onze ogen toch amper geloven. De feestvierders daar gaan toch nog een flinke stap verder. Stel je even voor: 20.000 mensen die uit de bol gaan in de meest waanzinnige outfits. Met het warme weer van afgelopen weekend hadden die vaak ook nog bijzonder weinig om het lijf.”
“Begrijp me niet verkeerd: op het podium heb je als artiest amper tijd om te zien wat de mensen dragen. Je bent vooral bezig met iedereen te betrekken bij de show. Gunther, Davy en ik hadden ook wel onze foutste outfit uit de kast gehaald: een paars-roze trainingspak dat recht uit de jaren 80 leek te komen. Voor zulke events vind ik dat niet erg, privé ben ik dan weer niet zo’n fan van verkleedfeestjes. Ik beperk me dan meestal tot mijn Tirolerkostuum. Al kan ik daar nu dus mijn trainingsbroek aan toevoegen.”
“Zien en gezien worden, op Ibiza is dat gewoon de norm. Iedereen kleedt er zich wat excentrieker, en de dames vaak uitdagender. Ik heb er net drie dagen doorgebracht met mijn vriendin Annelies Het was haar eerste keer op Ibiza. Ik was er al een paar keer eerder geweest, maar ik blijf het leuk vinden. Pittoreske dorpen, baaien met kleine barretjes en een adembenemend mooie oude stad... Ideale plekken om gewoon te genieten. Ibiza kent uiteraard ook een bruisend uitgaansleven. Ons hotel lag op amper tien minuten stappen van de bekende club Ushuaïa, waar Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vaak spelen. Natuurlijk hebben we een van hun dj-setjes meegepikt. Geweldig vind ik het, twee Vlamingen die de wereld veroveren met hun muziek. Daar mogen we echt trots op zijn. Hun dancemuziek kan ik best smaken, maar meespringen met het publiek is niks voor mij. Ik geniet op mijn manier: ik kijk hoe ze hun show opbouwen en check welke technische hoogstandjes ze gebruiken. Het kan maar inspireren! Ja, een optreden gaan bekijken is voor mij ook altijd een beetje werken. Maar laat ik dat nu totaal niet erg vinden...”
Tot volgende week!
