Clara Cleymans bevallen van tweede dochtertje SDE

05 november 2019

13u05

Bron: Instagram 8 Showbizz Romy, zo heet het tweede dochtertje van Clara Cleymans (30) en Jo Mahieu (46). Dat maakte de trotse papa bekend op Instagram. Het koppel heeft al een meisje, Jeanne.

“Jeanne heeft er een kameraadje bij, Romy Mahieu. Lang leve de meisjes!” schrijft een trotse Jo Mahieu bij een schattige potloodtekening. Het is al het tweede kindje van Jo en zijn echtgenote Clara Cleymans. In 2016 werd Jeanne geboren, in juni kondigde de actrice aan dat er nog een baby op komst was. En hoewel de zwangerschap niet echt gepland was, waren de toekomstige ouders érg blij. “Je kan niet plannen wanneer je zwanger wordt, hé", vertelde Clara in Story. “Zowel mijn eerste als mijn tweede zwangerschap is er gekomen zonder er echt mee bezig te zijn. Het leuke is dat het zo toch een beetje als een verrassing komt. Als actrice is de timing sowieso nooit perfect. Ik heb een mooie rol in een serie moeten afzeggen omdat ik zwanger ben, maar Jo en ik zijn wel blij dat er tussen onze kindjes nu niet meer dan drie jaar verschil zal zijn. Dat is ongeveer wat ik met Jelle scheel en wij hebben altijd veel aan elkaar gehad.”