Citytrip Hanne Troonbeeckx eindigt in tranen door “crazy bitch” TDS

03 juli 2019

17u02

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Hanne Troonbeeckx (40) zal zich haar citytrip naar Londen allicht nog lang herinneren. Niet omdat de Britse hoofdstad zo’n indruk op haar heeft gemaakt, wel omdat ze het tijdens een concert van popster Pink aan de stok kreeg met “een crazy bitch”. “Ik heb de tribune huilend verlaten”, aldus Troonbeeckx.

Via een foto op Instagram doet Troonbeeckx haar verhaal. “Ik maakte kennis met een crazy bitch”, schrijft ze. “Ik mag haar zo noemen want een wildvreemde jonge dame begon me uit te schelden tijdens het concert. Ik mocht niet naar haar kijken of dan brulde ze tegen mij. Opnieuw en opnieuw. Daarna begon ze me te kleineren. Ze heeft ook mijn arm bijeen gepitst. Hij ziet er drie dagen later nog steeds rood van. Toegegeven, daar was ik even niet goed van. Ik heb de tribune huilend verlaten. De security heeft haar wel het stadion uitgezet. En P!nk heeft alles meer dan goedgemaakt.”