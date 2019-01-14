Christoff mag het ziekenhuis verlaten na hartoperatie: “Eindelijk naar huis” DBJ

14 januari 2019

18u23 0 Showbizz Christoff (42) heeft het UZ in Jette verlaten. De zanger werd er vorige week opgenomen voor een operatie aan een lekkende hartklep. “Ik mag eindelijk naar huis!!” schrijft hij op sociale media.

“Bedankt Prof Brugada, Prof Vanermen en Dr La Mei en heel het verplegend personeel van UZ Jette voor de supergoede zorgen. Jullie zijn een topteam!”, schrijft een opgeluchte Christoff op zijn Instagramaccount. De zanger werd dinsdag geopereerd door Hugo Vanermen, de 69-jarige hartspecialist die ook koning Albert al twee keer opereerde. Volgens Vanermen was de operatie “dringend”.

“Hij had een hartklep die heel erg lekte tussen de linkerkamer en de voorkamer van het hart”, zei hij in deze krant. “Je moet zo’n hartklep zien als een parachute die opgespannen wordt bij elke hartslag. Als een koordje te lang geworden is, sluit die klep niet meer goed. Bij elke hartslag wordt bloed weggepompt, maar bij Christoff vloeide 30 procent terug in de verkeerde richting.” De zanger mocht maandag uiteindelijk het ziekenhuis verlaten, al zal hij het nu nog een paar weken rustig aan moeten doen.