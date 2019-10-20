Chris Pratt lacht zijn vrouw uit: “Maar toch goed geprobeerd” dbj

20 oktober 2019

14u42 0 showbizz Chris Pratt (40) is niet zo onder de indruk van de kookkunsten van zijn vrouw Katherine Schwarzenegger (29). Op Instagram maakte de acteur een mislukt ‘gerecht’ dan ook flink belachelijk, maar is hij ook trots dat ze een poging had gewaagd.

Chris deelde een foto van een volledig zwartgeblakerde bagel. “Trots op mijn lieverd die vanavond heeft geprobeerd te koken. Ging het goed? Nee. Nee, dat ging het niet. Totaal niet”, schreef de acteur. “Maar om Rocky Balboa te citeren: het gaat er niet om hoe vaak je tegen de grond wordt geslagen, maar om hoe vaak je ook weer opstaat... en blijft doorzetten.”

Volgens de acteur was de creatie van zijn vrouw gedoemd te mislukken. “Zoals je kunt zien aan dit blok houtskool midden op mijn bord zou deze bagel het nooit hebben overleefd. Ik heb werkelijk geen flauw idee wat er hier is misgegaan. Best wel makkelijk, 2 minuten in de magnetron. Misschien dacht ze dat het 2 uur moest zijn. Maar ik prijs haar vanwege haar moeite. Dit is een grote stap, schat. Trots op jou.”

Katherine kan wel lachen om haar man. “Het ziet ernaar uit dat mijn plan om alleen jou te laten koken erg goed lukt”, schreef ze onder het bericht van Chris.