Chique gala ontslaat Sylvie Meis na presentatie in te blote jurk: “Er was veel kritiek” Redactie

10 september 2019

20u11

Bron: AD.nl 1 Showbizz Sylvie Meis (41) mag volgend jaar niet terugkeren als presentatrice van het chique SemperOpernball in Dresden. De jurk die de blondine dit jaar in februari droeg vond de organisatie van het klassiek getinte evenement namelijk te bloot. Dat laat de directeur van het Duitse gala weten aan Bild.

“We waren eigenlijk heel tevreden met Sylvie Meis als presentator, maar ze droeg dit jaar jurken die zo diep uitgesneden waren dat het resultaat te onthullend was voor onze conservatieve klantenkring”, licht Hans-Joachim Frey toe. “Er was veel kritiek.”

De japon die Meis droeg, was vanaf haar middel richting voeten keurig bedekt, maar de bovenzijde van de zilvergrijs-kleurige creatie had zó'n diep decolleté dat een groot deel van haar decolleté zichtbaar was. “Aanstootgevend”, zouden veel aanwezigen gezegd hebben.



Sylvie zelf was zich van geen kwaad bewust. “Mijn uitsnijding was misschien wat diep, maar ik heb daar nooit klachten over gekregen. Er is me niet verteld dat er kritiek op was.”