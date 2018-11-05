Charlotte Leysen recupereert van mentale dip in de Duitse bergen: “Berglucht is het beste medicijn” SD

18u11 0 Showbizz Prachtige foto’s op de Instagrampagina van Charlotte Leysen. De 30-jarige Ketnetwrapper vertoeft momenteel in Duitsland, waar ze weer op krachten komt na gezondheidsproblemen en een mentale dip. “Berglucht is het beste medicijn”, schrijft ze.

“Every mountain top is within reach, if you just keep climbing”, schrijft Charlotte Leysen bij enkele idyllische foto’s op Instagram. Dat ze geniet van de rust en die gelegenheid aangrijpt om te recupereren, bewijst ook het boek dat ze deelt in de fotoreeks. ‘100% gelukkiger’ van Dan Harris, een boek over mindfulness en mediteren. Het boek reikt tools aan om stress te reduceren en je ‘rustbrein’ te temmen.

Leysen neemt momenteel een pauze in haar carrière, nadat ze vorige maand getroffen werd door een zware voedselvergiftiging. Ze worstelde met haar gezondheid en belandde in een mentale dip. “Begin mei heb ik een hele zware voedselvergiftiging opgelopen, en blijkbaar zijn mijn maag en darmen zwaar beschadigd. Ik had dat eerst niet door en ben blijven doorwerken. Maar mijn lichaam nam niet genoeg voedsel op en daardoor voelde ik me heel zwak en uitgeput. Om me 100% te kunnen geven voor Ketnet, heb ik veel energie nodig. Ik kan pas opnieuw aan de slag als ik mij weer keifit voel”, vertelde ze vorige maand in Dag Allemaal.