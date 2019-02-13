Zwangere Jessica Simpson breekt toilet: “Leun niet achterover wanneer je zwanger bent...” SD

13 februari 2019

13u00

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Jessica Simpson (38) heeft allesbehalve een gemakkelijke zwangerschap. Nadat ze eerder al met zwaar opgezwollen enkels te maken kreeg, liet de Amerikaanse zangeres en actrice nu weten dat ze er bij een recent toiletbezoek in slaagde om het deksel van het toilet te breken.

De foto die Jessica Simpson op Instagram postte was veelzeggend, maar haar bijschrift maakte het gebeurde nog veel duidelijker. “Waarschuwing ... Leun niet achterover op de wc wanneer je zwanger bent!”, schreef de zangeres bij de foto waarop ze het kapotte wc-deksel vasthoudt.

Vorige maand liet de hoogzwangere actrice uit ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ nog weten dat ze last had van extreme gezwollen voeten en vroeg ze haar volgers om remedies om de zwelling tegen te gaan. Simpson verwacht samen met haar man Eric Johnson een meisje. Samen hebben ze al een dochtertje Maxwell Drew en een zoontje Ace Knute.