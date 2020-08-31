Zwangere Emma Roberts maakt geslacht van de baby bekend SDE

31 augustus 2020

13u49

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Leuk nieuws voor Emma Roberts (29) en haar vriend Garrett Hedlund (35). Het stel is in verwachting van hun eerste kindje samen, bevestigt de actrice op Instagram, én ze verklapt meteen het geslacht van de baby.

"Ik... En mijn twee favoriete jongens", schrijft de 29-jarige actrice bij een foto van haar en haar 35-jarige vriend, terwijl ze haar groeiende buikje vasthoudt.

In de reacties krijgen Emma en Garrett veel felicitaties, onder wie van haar tante Julia Roberts. "Love you", schrijft zij. Ook actrice en Scream Queens-collega Lea Michele reageert. "Je wordt de beste mama. Ik hou van je Em! Samen jongensmama's".

In juni deden de eerste geruchten over een mogelijke baby al de ronde, al werden ze nooit bevestigd. Emma en Garrett zijn sinds begin vorig jaar een koppel. In maart werden ze toen voor het eerst samen gespot. Emma was eerder verloofd met haar ‘American Horror Story’-tegenspeler Evan Peters. De twee hadden jarenlang een knipperlichtrelatie.