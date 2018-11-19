Zwangere Amy Schumer terug op podium MVO

19 november 2018

09u48

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het gaat weer beter met Amy Schumer. De 37-jarige comédienne is na haar ziekenhuisopname weer aan het werk. Afgelopen weekeinde stond de zwangere Amy weer op het podium.

“Bedankt dat je me weer tot leven hebt gebracht Newark (zei nog nooit iemand anders)”, schreef Amy zondag op Instagram bij een foto waarop ze voor een volle zaal staat. De comédienne en actrice werd donderdag in het ziekenhuis opgenomen vanwege complicaties met haar zwangerschap. Naar verluidt had ze last van extreme misselijkheid.

Amy maakte eind vorige maand bekend zwanger te zijn van haar eerste kind. In februari trouwde ze met Chris Fischer.