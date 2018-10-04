Zoon van Suge Knight weet het zeker: "2pac leeft nog en verblijft in Maleisië" TDS

04 oktober 2018

17u07

Bron: Instagram 3 Celebrities Het is een van de meest geheimzinnige cold cases van de afgelopen decennia en ze houdt al 20 jaar de (muziek)wereld in de ban: de moord op de Amerikaanse rapper Tupac Shakur. D e zoon van Marion ‘Suge’ Knight heeft zo zijn eigen theorie klaar: hij beweert dat Tupac nog in leven is.

Tupac werd in september 1996 doodgeschoten in Las Vegas, vanuit een passerende wagen. Hij was die avond naar een gevecht van Mike Tyson gaan kijken. De zaak was aanleiding tot de wildste speculaties over wat er precies gebeurde en niemand kon met een sluitende theorie op de proppen komen. Tot nu, als we Suge J Knight, de zoon van die andere Suge Knight die naar de gevangenis werd gestuurd voor doodslag, althans mogen geloven.

Hij beweert namelijk dat Pac nog leeft en op dit moment in Maleisië verblijft. Het hele verhaal rond zijn dood zou volgens hem een hoax zijn. "Tupac is alive", schreef hij op Instagram. Nadat hij reacties kreeg als "Jij hebt te veel gezegd. Het is het tijd om te gaan voor jou" kwam er al snel een volgend bericht: "De waarheid is gezegd en ik ga nergens naartoe".

Illuminati

Vervolgens deelde Suge J Knight twee foto’s waarop Tupac te zien zou zijn met Beyonce en 50 Cent. Volgens hem hét bewijs van zijn hele theorie dat de artiest nog in leven is. Hij stelt verder dat het om het werk van de Illuminati gaat, en hij deelde een video waarin hij paranoïde om zich heen kijkt en zegt dat hij wordt achtervolgd. "Ze hebben je de eerste keer goed bedot, maar hij (Tupac, red) was hier gewoon de hele tijd", schrijft hij. Hoewel hij zelf benadrukt dat hij niet aan de drugs zit, maken velen zich toch zorgen om zijn geestelijke gezondheid.