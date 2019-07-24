Zoon Robin Williams trouwt op verjaardag van zijn overleden vader MVO

14u52 0 Celebrities De jongste zoon van Robin Williams is dit weekend getrouwd. Cody Williams stapte de dag die zijn vaders 68ste verjaardag had geweest in het huwelijksbootje met Maria Flores.

Zus Zelda Williams plaatste dinsdag een foto van de bruiloft op Instagram. “21 juli heeft door de jaren heen heel veel verschillende dingen voor mij betekend”, schreef ze daarbij. “Het is de verjaardag van een van mijn favoriete mensen die nog op deze aarde zijn, Juno Temple. Het is de dag dat Neil Armstrong op de maan stapte. En het was de datum waarop mijn vader werd geboren, en de laatste dag dat ik hem nog heb mogen zien.”

Zelda laat weten dat met de bruiloft van haar broertje de datum weer een mooiere betekenis heeft gekregen. “Dat laatste heeft de afgelopen jaren het leuke van de eerste twee opgeslurpt, tot twee dagen geleden, toen het weer voor iets nieuws stond. Op de 21e dag van juli in 2019 kreeg ik er officieel een zus bij.”

Volgens People stonden Cody en Maria tijdens hun huwelijksdag stil bij enkele familieleden die hun heugelijke dag niet meer mee hebben gemaakt, onder wie Robin. De komiek maakte in augustus van 2014 een einde aan zijn leven.