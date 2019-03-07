Zoon Luke Perry: “Mijn hart is gebroken” lva

07 maart 2019

03u39

Bron: ANP/BuzzE 0 Celebrities Jack Perry, de zoon van Luke Perry, heeft voor het eerst sinds de dood van zijn vader gereageerd op het verdrietige overlijden. Hij liet via Instagram weten “zijn vaders nalatenschap voort te zetten”.

Jack postte een foto van een van zijn worstelwedstrijden, waarop vader Luke op de achtergrond toekijkt. "Hij was heel veel voor heel veel mensen. Voor mij was hij altijd gewoon papa. Hij steunde me in alles wat ik deed en inspireerde me om de beste versie van mezelf te worden. Ik heb zoveel van je geleerd en het breekt mijn hart dat je niet meer bij mijn toekomst gaat zijn. Ik ga je elke dag die ik op aarde doorbreng, missen en ik zal er alles aan doen om jou te laten voort leven. Ik houd van jou, papa," aldus Jack.

Dochter

Eerder schreef ook zijn dochter Sophie Perry op Instagram dat ze alle lieve berichtjes van iedereen “zeer waardeert”

“Er is zoveel gebeurd de afgelopen week, alles gaat zo snel. Ik was net op tijd terug uit Malawi om hier bij mijn familie te zijn. En in de afgelopen 24 uur ben ik overspoeld met een enorme hoeveelheid liefde en steun. Het is onmogelijk voor mij om iedereen een persoonlijk berichtje terug te sturen, maar weet dat ik ze zie en lees. Ik vind het erg fijn dat jullie allemaal zoveel positiviteit naar mijn familie en mij sturen,” aldus Sophie.

Ze vervolgde: “Ik weet niet zo goed wat ik moet zeggen of doen in deze situatie, het is iets waarvoor je nooit een les gekregen hebt. Zeker niet als het ook allemaal publiekelijk gebeurd. Dus wees geduldig met me en weet dat ik dankbaar ben voor alle liefde in stilte.”

Luke Perry overleed maandag op 52-jarige leeftijd nadat hij de week ervoor een beroerte kreeg. Hiervan herstelde de acteur niet meer.