Zoon Hugh Hefner trouwt met Harry Potter-actrice

05 november 2019

08u25

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De jongste zoon van Hugh Hefner is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt. Cooper Hefner trouwde maandag met Harry Potter-actrice Scarlett Byrne.

De twee zijn al jaren samen en kondigde in 2015 hun verloving aan. Ze werden destijds op social media gefeliciteerd door Coopers vader. “Heel veel liefde en felicitaties voor mijn zoon Cooper en zijn verloofde Scarlett”, liet de Playboy-oprichter weten. Hugh Hefner overleed in 2017 op 91-jarige leeftijd.

Cooper (28) is de jongste van Hughs vier kinderen. Zijn moeder Kimberley was van 1989 tot 2010 getrouwd met de markante Playboybaas. Na de dood van zijn vader bleef Cooper in het bedrijf werken, maar in april maakte hij bekend daar te vertrekken om zijn eigen mediaplatform, Hefpost, te beginnen.

Scarlett speelde Pansy Parkinson in de laatste drie Harry Potter-films. Ze was ook te zien als Nora Hildegard in ‘The Vampire Diaries’.