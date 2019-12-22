Zoon en dochter van David Beckham en Victoria gedoopt: “We hadden niet trotser kunnen zijn” TDS

22 december 2019

16u36

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Cruz (14) en Harper Beckham (8), de jongste zoon en dochter van David (44) en Victoria Beckham (45), zijn zaterdag gedoopt. Dat maakte moeder Victoria bekend met een paar foto’s op Instagram.

“Zo veel om dankbaar voor te zijn”, schrijft Victoria bij een foto van broer en zus in de kerk. “Ik had niet trotser kunnen zijn op mijn kinderen en niet dankbaarder kunnen zijn voor mijn familie en de meest geweldige peetouders”, is het bijschrift onder een andere foto waar de Beckhams, samen met de peetouders, lachend in de camera kijken.

Actrice Eva Longoria, zanger Marc Anthony, haarstilist Ken Paves en spelersmakelaar David Gardner zijn de peetouders van Harper en Cruz.