Zoon Cristiano Ronaldo behaalt bijna miljoen volgers in een dag LOV

26 februari 2020

06u44

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, de zoon van de Portugese sterspeler Cristiano Ronaldo (35), heeft zijn debuut op Instagram gemaakt. En dat deed ‘kleine’ Ronaldo lang niet slecht. De 9-jarige wist binnen een dag bijna een miljoen volgers aan zich te binden, meldt Give Me Sport.

Cristiano Junior sprak zijn aanhang in vier verschillende talen toe: Engels, Spaans, Portugees en Italiaans. “Hoi allemaal, dit is mijn nieuwe Instagram account. Ik hoop dat jullie het leuk vinden. Groetjes!”. Dit leverde hem direct volgers vanuit de hele wereld op.

Net als zijn beroemde vader, die met 205 miljoen Instagram-volgers nog altijd de meest gevolgde persoon ooit is op het sociale medium, speelt Cristiano Junior bij de Italiaanse voetbalclub Juventus. Hij is speler in een van de jeugdteams en traint daarnaast dagelijks met zijn vader in de achtertuin en in hun sportschool aan huis.