Zo ziet Ben uit 'Friends' er vandaag uit (en hij komt nog altijd op tv)

14 mei 2020

18u10 50 TV Ben Geller, het zoontje van Ross en Rachel in ‘Friends’, wordt deze week 25 jaar, als we het script van het programma mogen geloven. Dat betekent dat er al héél wat tijd verstreken is sinds de eerste uitzending van de show. Cole Sprouse (27), die Ben speelde, is in tussentijd natuurlijk ook groot geworden. Vandaag is hij nog steeds een bekende acteur...

Sprouse brak door als kindacteur in series als ‘Friends’ en ‘The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody’, maar vandaag is hij nog steeds op tv (en trouwens ook op Netflix) te zien. Hij vertolkt namelijk één van de hoofdrollen in de populaire serie ‘Riverdale’. Hij heeft een relatie met zijn tegenspeelster, Lili Reinhart (23). Ook in de filmwereld is hij actief. Recent speelde hij nog de hoofdrol in het romantische drama ‘Five Feet Apart’, een film die op dit moment te zien is op Telenet Play en Play More. Verder houdt hij zich bezig met fotografie.

Vorig jaar vierde hij nog het 25-jarige jubileum van ‘Friends’. Cole nam plaats in één van de bekende zetels uit koffiebar Central Perk. ‘The One Where Ben Grew Up’, ofwel ‘de aflevering waarin Ben opgroeide’, klinkt het in het onderschrift. Vele fans schrokken er toen van dat híj het was die destijds in de huid van Ben kroop. “Je komt constant op tv en toch had ik nooit door dat ik eigenlijk al tien jaar langer naar jou keek!", klinkt het op Twitter.