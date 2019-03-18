Zo laconiek reageert Selma Blair op omkoopschandaal elite-universiteiten TDS

18 maart 2019

15u30

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Selma Blair (46) heeft op ludieke wijze gereageerd op het omkoopschandaal rond Hollywoodsterren Felicity Huffman en Lori Loughlin. Zij worden ervan verdacht steekpenningen te hebben betaald om hun dochters op hoog aangeschreven universiteiten te krijgen.

Selma, actrice in onder meer Cruel Intentions, Legally Blond en American Crime Story, schrijft op Instagram dat ze de aanmelding van haar zoon Arthur heeft geregeld. Daarmee is ze wel wat vroeg: de jongen is nog geen tien jaar oud. Bij het bericht heeft Selma een foto van Arthur toegevoegd waarop hij achterin een wedstrijd-roeiboot zit. De afbeelding is overduidelijk en heel slecht gefotoshopt.

Eerder reageerden onder meer Rob Lowe en Lena Dunham minder lacherig op het schandaal. Zij spraken schande van de omkoping.