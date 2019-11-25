Zit het scheef bij Hollywoods favoriete koppel? Justin Timberlake hand in hand gespot met andere vrouw... zonder trouwring MVO

25 november 2019

10u08

Bron: People 3 Celebrities Zit er een haar in de boter tussen Justin Timberlake in zijn echtgenote Jessica Biel? Het zou zomaar eens kunnen, want de zanger werd dit weekend hand in hand gespot met een andere vrouw. Het gaat om Alisha Wainwright, zijn tegenspeelster in de film ‘Palmer’. Timberlake had zijn trouwring op dat moment trouwens ook niet aan.

Justin (38) en Alisha (30) spelen samen in de film ‘Palmer’. Daarin vertolkt Timberlake een rugbyster die pas is vrijgekomen uit de gevangenis. Alisha speelt zijn love interest, en we weten allemaal dat vonken op de set vaak leiden tot vonken náást de set.

Zo werden de twee dit weekend samen gespot tijdens een wilde uitgaansnacht in New Orleans. Op foto’s die werden bemachtigd door de Britse krant The Sun is te zien hoe Alisha haar hand op Justins been legt. Ze houden ook handjes vast onder de tafel. Ze hadden een privé-balkon geboekt in de club, waar ze samen met andere feestgangers de tijd van hun leven hadden. “Justin zag er heel goedgezind uit”, meent een getuige. “Hij was constant bij Alisha.” Het paar zou om half een ‘s nachts samen vertrokken zijn.

Een andere getuige is ervan overtuigd dat het slechts om een ‘onschuldige vriendschap’ gaat. “Ze waren omringd door een grotere groep, allemaal collega’s van op de set. Bovendien waren ze in het openbaar en wist Justin dat de pers hem kon spotten. Zo zou hij nooit een breuk met zijn vrouw bekendmaken. Volgens mij is er niets aan de hand.”

Hoe het zit met het huwelijk van Justin en Jessica Biel, is dus niet helemaal duidelijk. Het koppel, dat vooralsnog niet gereageerd heeft op de foto’s, stapte in 2012 in het huwelijksbootje. Ze hebben samen ook een zoontje van vier, Silas.

Wie is Alisha Wainwright?

Maar wie is nu de vrouw die samen met Justin gespot werd? Alisha acteert al sinds 2008, maar ‘Palmer’ is haar grootste project tot nu toe. Daarvoor was ze vooral bekend van haar rol als weerwolf Maia Roberts in de serie ‘Shadowhunters’. Eerder dit jaar speelde ze Nicole Warren in de Netflix-reeks ‘Raising Dion’, naast haar goede vriend Michael B. Jordan. Ze ging niet naar de acteerschool, maar behaalde een diploma plantkunde aan de universiteit van Florida. Daar is ze trouwens opgegroeid, maar de actrice heeft ook Caribische roots. Alisha gaat dolgraag op reis, en toont haar vakantiefoto’s ook altijd aan haar 625.000 volgers op Instagram. De reden dat ze er zo goed uitziet in een bikini? “Ik ben gek op boksen!”, verklaart ze. “Het is mijn favoriete sport.”