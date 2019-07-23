Zijn Lili Reinhart en Cole Sprouse uit elkaar? Amerikaanse media beweren van wel Redactie

Bron: ANP Celebrities 'Riverdale'-acteurs Lili Reinhart en Cole Sprouse zijn, althans volgens insiders, niet langer een koppel. Dat meldt Us Magazine. Het koppel heeft de breuk nog niet bevestigd.

De twee waren dit weekend nog samen op Comic-Con in San Diego voor een panel over ‘Riverdale’. Toch schrijft Us Magazine dat het koppel uit elkaar is. Insiders vertellen in het blad dat ze Cole op een feestje hebben horen zeggen dat hij en Lili uit elkaar zijn.

De twee sterren, die in de serie het setje Betty en Jughead spelen, waren sinds de zomer van 2017 samen en doken dan ook geregeld op in elkaars Instagramposts.

Lili grapte dit weekend nog over de vriendschap tussen Cole en ‘Riverdale’-collega KJ Apa op haar Instagrampagina. Ze zat tussen de twee tijdens het panel op Comic-Con en plaatste vervolgens een foto online waarop de twee achter haar rug een gesprek voeren. "Zet me alsjeblieft nooit meer tussen deze twee", aldus Lili.