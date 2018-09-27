Zijn Lewis Hamilton en Nicki Minaj een koppel? TK

27 september 2018

11u41

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Er gaan al een tijdje geruchten rond dat Nicki Minaj en Lewis Hamilton een stelletje zouden zijn, en die lijken nu ook bevestigd te worden. De twee deelden gisteren een kiekje van zichzelf tijdens een vakantie in Dubai.

Eerder deelden de muzikante en de Formule 1-coureur allebei foto's uit de woestijnstad, wat de geruchtenmolen aardig op gang bracht. De twee hadden het ook al vrij gezellig met elkaar tijdens een feestje in New York voor de nieuwe modelijn van Lewis voor Tommy Hilfiger.

Nicki liet onlangs in de talkshow van Ellen DeGeneres weten dat er mogelijk een nieuwe man in haar leven is. "Het is allemaal nog aardig nieuw, maar hij gaat al een paar pruiken mee", grapte Minaj, die om de haverklap een nieuwe haardos heeft.

Lewis is sinds zijn breuk met Pussycat Dolls-zangeres Nicole Scherzinger aan vele beroemde vrouwen gelinkt. Eerder deden verhalen de ronde dat hij iets had met Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie en model Winnie Harlow. Nicki had eerder twaalf jaar lang iets met rapper Safaree Samuels, en datete ook met Nas en Meek Mill.