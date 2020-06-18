Zijn Kourtney Kardashian en Scott Disick weer samen? MVO

18 juni 2020

18u45 0 Celebrities Krijgt de liefde weer een kans bij Kourtney Kardashian (41) en haar ex-man Scott Disick (37)? Hun trouwe fans denken alvast van wel, en daar hebben ze bewijsmateriaal voor.

De realitysterren uit ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ hebben samen drie kinderen: Mason (10), Penelope (7) en Reign (5). Enkele jaren geleden besloten ze echter om een punt achter hun relatie te zetten, al bleven ze wel vrienden. Scott begon een relatie met Sofia Ritchie en ook Kourtney ging de liefde elders zoeken.

Daar zou nu echter verandering in zijn gekomen, zo menen aandachtige fans. Kourtney is al een tijdje single en ook Scott zou zijn relatie met Sofie hebben verbroken. Het ex-paar werd een tijdje geleden weer samen gespot tijdens een lunchdate, wat de geruchtenmolen rond een mogelijke verzoening op gang bracht. Een recente foto van Kourtney op Instagram wordt aangehaald als hét bewijs dat de twee weer een item vormen. De Kardashian zou er namelijk het overhemd van Scott op dragen.

Uit vergelijkende foto’s blijkt dat het inderdaad om het bewuste hemd van Disick gaat, maar de twee hebben nog niet gereageerd op de geruchten.