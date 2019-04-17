Zijn aanzoek moest perfect zijn: Alex Rodriguez oefende drie dagen lang met assistent SD

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Alex Rodriguez (44) wilde er zeker van zijn dat zijn aanzoek aan Jennifer Lopez (49) perfect zou zijn, en dus liet hij niets aan het toeval over. Hij plande het zes maanden lang en oefende drie dagen, zo vertelde hij in de ‘Tonight Show’ van Jimmy Fallon.

Vorige maand zonk Alex Rodriguez op één knie op het strand van Miami om Jennifer Lopez ten huwelijk te vragen. Hij was vastbesloten om er het perfecte aanzoek van te maken, en dus schakelde hij zijn assistent in om te het tot in de puntjes te oefenen. “Ik had de ring”, vertelde hij aan Jimmy Fallon in de ‘Tonight Show’. “Maar drie dagen voordat ik op een knie ging en me verloofde, oefende ik drie dagen aan een stuk. Ik wilde dat de zonsondergang perfect zou zijn.” En dus ging hij elke dag met zijn assistent naar het stand om de zonsondergang te timen. “De ene dag was de zonsondergang om 18u27, de tweede dag om 18u29 en de derde dag regende het. Dus besloot ik dat we het maar om 18u29 moesten doen, en dat bleek perfect.” En dat oefenen deed hij niet alleen: “Ik had mijn assistent bij me.”