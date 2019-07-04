Zie jij waarom? Hilary Duff onder vuur om deze foto TDS

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Hilary Duff (31) ligt op Instagram onder vuur vanwege een op het eerste gezicht ogenschijnlijk onschuldige foto van haar acht maanden oude dochtertje. Haar volgers vallen er massaal over dat het meisje nu al oorbellen heeft.

“Ik vind het echt niet kunnen dat je een baby onnodig pijn bezorgt. In mijn ogen is het kindermishandeling. De risico’s zijn groot en ook al is je kind gelukkig en goed verzorgd, het rechtvaardigt de pijn niet”, schrijft iemand als reactie onder de foto.

Een ander heeft Hilary er zelfs om ontvolgd. “Heeft ze je gevraagd om gaatjes in haar oren te maken? Was ze het er mee eens? Had ze een glimlach op haar gezicht terwijl de gaatjes werden geschoten en zei ze dank je wel? Of zat ze daar huilend te gillen? Dit heeft je een unfollow opgeleverd, arme baby.”

Hilary is niet de eerste beroemdheid die kritiek krijgt op het gaatjes schieten bij hun kinderen. Onder meer Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian en Cardi B hebben over hetzelfde onderwerp heel wat negatieve reacties ontvangen.