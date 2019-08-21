Zie jij het? Kim Kardashian gaat alweer de mist in met Photoshop TDS

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Kim Kardashian (38) wordt uitgelachen na een foto op Instagram. De realityster deelde trots een foto van haar en haar zusje Kylie Jenner met haar 146 miljoen volgers, maar daarop lijkt ze zes tenen aan haar linkervoet te hebben.

Kim, die er vaker van wordt beschuldigd aan zichzelf en aan haar foto’s te sleutelen, deelde een kiekje waarop zij en haar zus in een soortgelijk pakje in verschillende kleuren richting de camera lopen. Op het eerste oog lijkt het een gewone foto, maar een paar oplettende volgers zagen al snel een extra teen in haar sandaal zitten. “Ik ben zo in de war. Ik heb zo vaak geteld”, schreef iemand. “Hoe kun je zo slecht knippen en plakken dat je er een zesde teen aan toevoegt”, vond een ander.

De echtgenote van Kanye West heeft niet gereageerd op de blunder, maar houdt meestal haar lippen stijf op elkaar als het gaat om photoshop-foutjes. Vorige week nog leek haar duim onnatuurlijk lang en eerder zouden raar gevormde muren wijzen op bewerkte foto’s.