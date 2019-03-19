Zie jij het? Badfoto levert Kourtney Kardashian storm van kritiek op AVA

16u03 0 Celebrities Opnieuw begaat een Kardashian-familielid een gigantische Photoshop-blunder. Deze keer is Kourtney Kardashian (39) degene die een opvallend technisch foutje vergat aan te passen. Op haar recentste Instagrampost is te zien hoe de Kardashian naakt in een bad ligt, omringd door schuim. Op het eerste gezicht gaat het om een zwoele foto zoals alle anderen, tot je eens goed naar haar benen kijkt. Kourtneys linkerbeen lijkt apart te staan van de rest van haar lichaam, alsof het er achteraf nog snel even werd bijgeplakt.

Meer dan 2 miljoen likes heeft het geretoucheerde plaatje, al krijgt de foto ook de ene negatieve reactie na de andere: “Dit is een mop, toch?”, “Hoe kan haar knie in godsnaam zo laag zitten?”, “Kourtney, je been is eraf gevallen.”, “Kan iemand hun photoshopper ontslaan?”, of “Dat been maakt me doodsbang.”

Reclamestunt?

De opmerkelijke badfoto is bedoeld als reclame voor haar nieuwe lifestylemerk. De laatste weken plaatste Kourtney al verschillende gelijkaardige foto’s op haar Instagram. De ene keer zit het zusje van Kim K helemaal naakt op de lavabo, de andere keer hangt ze over de rand van het bad. Het merk “Poosh” is genoemd naar de bijnaam van haar dochter Penelope Disick. Wat Poosh nu precies zal aanbieden is niet duidelijk, wel hebben alle campagnefoto’s iets met badartikelen en lifestyle te maken.

Wou Kourtney hier bewust reacties mee uitlokken als reclamestunt? Is dit als statement bedoeld? Of had de televisiepersoonlijkheid het Photoshop foutje echt over het hoofd gezien? Haar nieuwe merk zal er alleszins niet onder lijden. Het Instagramaccount van ‘Poosh’ kan, zelfs nog voor een definitieve start, rekenen op zo'n 2,4 miljoen volgers.