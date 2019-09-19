Zesde kind op komst voor 61-jarige Alec Baldwin KDL

19 september 2019

14u23

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Vijf maanden na de miskraam van Hilaria Baldwin is er nu goed nieuws voor haar en haar echtgenoot Alec Baldwin (61). De 35-jarige fitnessinstructrice is weer in verwachting, onthulde ze woensdag op Instagram.

“Het is nog erg pril, maar we hebben ontdekt dat er een klein mensje in me groeit”, schreef Hilaria bij een filmpje waarop de hartslag van de baby te horen is. “Het geluid van dit sterke hartje maakt me zo gelukkig - vooral na het verlies dat we het afgelopen voorjaar meemaakten. We wilden het nieuws delen omdat we zo blij zijn en de zwangerschap niet geheim wilden houden.”

Het is het vijfde kind van de 61-jarige acteur en zijn vrouw. Samen hebben ze al de 1-jarige Romeo, de 3-jarige Leonardo, de 4-jarige Rafael en de 6-jarige Carmen. Uit zijn vorige huwelijk met Kim Basinger heeft Alec ook de 23-jarige dochter Ireland.