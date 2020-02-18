Zangeres Patti Smith kwam in het geheim naar België voor tentoonstelling MVO

18 februari 2020

10u00 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse zangeres Patti Smith bezocht gisteren ons land om de Van Eyck-tentoonstelling in Gent bij te wonen. Die vond ze naar eigen zeggen echt adembenemend.

Naast enkele foto’s van de tentoonstelling deelde ze ook vele plaatjes van de Gentse binnenstad op haar Instagram-account. De zangeres was duidelijk zwaar onder de indruk van haar bezoek. De schilderijen hadden voor haar namelijk ook een emotionele waarde. “Ik heb deze doeken in 2007 al eens gezien met mijn zus, Linda, in de St. Bavos Kathedraal. Het was donker en ik heb één verboden polaroid foto van de maagd Maria genomen”, bekent ze. “Die stond in het boek dat ik vorig jaar uitbracht. Het was emotioneel om haar weer terug te zien, helemaal gerestaureerd en tussen een hoop andere schatten...”

Patti Smith is een echte wereldster, die wordt beschouwd als één van de grondleggers van het punkgenre in New York. Haar laatste post op sociale media laat uitschijnen dat ze ondertussen weer naar huis is vertrokken.