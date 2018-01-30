Zangeres Lady Antebellum bevallen van tweeling KDL

30 januari 2018

09u25

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Z angeres Hillary Scott van de Amerikaanse countrygroep Lady Antebellum is bevallen. Ze zette maandag twee meisjes op de wereld, zo kondigde Hillary's man Chris Tyrell aan.

De 31-jarige Hillary kondigde in augustus aan dat ze in verwachting was. Ze had al een vierjarige dochter, genaamd Eisele. De namen van de tweeling zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt.

Lady Antebellum, vooral bekend van het nummer 'Need You Now', bestaat naast Hillary uit gitarist en toetsenist Dave Haywood en zanger en drummer Charles Kelley.

Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@hillaryscottla) op 30 jan 2018 om 04:32 CET