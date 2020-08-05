Zangeres Kelis zwanger van derde kind BDB

05 augustus 2020

20u58

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities “Chef Kelis, tafel voor vijf alstublieft”, schrijft de zangeres op Instagram bij een foto van een positieve zwangerschapstest. Het is het derde kindje voor de Amerikaanse, die tegenwoordig vaker in de keuken staat dan op een podium.

“We voegen er nog eentje aan toe aan ons gezin”, vervolgt Kelis. “Zo blij om te vertellen dat ik zwanger ben.”

Kelis stapte in 2014 in het huwelijksbootje met makelaar Mike Mora. Met hem heeft ze zoontje Shepherd (4). In een eerdere relatie kreeg ze al zoontje Knight (11). De zangeres is vooral bekend van hits als ‘Milkshake’ en ‘Trick Me’. Tegenwoordig is ze ook een professionele chef en wil ze graag haar eigen restaurant openen.