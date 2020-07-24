Zangeres Ciara bevallen van derde kindje SDE

24 juli 2020

21u48

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse zangeres Ciara (34) heeft vrijdag een video op Instagram gedeeld waarin ze haar pasgeboren zoontje feliciteert met zijn verjaardag. De kleine werd donderdag geboren en meteen door zijn moeder toegezongen.

De zangeres deelde een filmpje van zichzelf met haar pasgeboren zoontje in de verloskamer van het ziekenhuis. Ciara houdt de kleine vast en zingt ‘Happy Birthday’ voor hem. "Gefeliciteerd, zonnestraaltje", zegt ze na afloop van het liedje.

Het jongetje heeft de naam Win Harrison Wilson gekregen. "Mama en papa houden van jou", schrijft Ciara in het bijschrift. De zangeres maakte in januari bekend dat ze zwanger was van haar derde kindje. Het is na dochtertje Sienna Princess (2) het tweede kindje van Ciara en haar man Russel Wilson. Uit een eerdere relatie heeft de zangeres nog een vijfjarige zoon.