Zac Efron heeft nieuw kapsel en iedereen vindt het ronduit afschuwelijk
Enkele dagen geleden deelde Zac Efron nietsvermoedend een foto op Twitter, waarop te zien is dat hij staat te vissen in de Los Angeles River. Veel aandacht kreeg de gevangen vis op de foto echter niet, want de commentaren gingen voornamelijk zijn coupe. Na de dreadlocks van een tijdje geleden heeft Zac nu zogenaamde French Braids, en ook die worden niet bepaald geapprecieerd door de fans.
Get rid of that hair and keep the bundy curls ! 😡 pic.twitter.com/D8wLTmoyU7 link
Zac Efron, I love you, but your hair is looking mighty stupid these days. Love, Me. link
zac efron wtf you doing, cut your hair!!! link
Omg not Zac Efron with the hair too 🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/xdhvBEki2g link
Excuse me sir what are you doing with your hair link
ok but Zac Efron with the hair AND the beard???? um yes. he’s trying to give me heart problems https://t.co/1OjfasekiB link
Beautiful LA Carp #LAriver pic.twitter.com/BcuSWCQjv5 link
Reacties