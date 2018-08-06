Zac Efron heeft nieuw kapsel en iedereen vindt het ronduit afschuwelijk

Celebrities Eén tijdje geleden kreeg Zac Efron de wind van voren op zijn sociale media. De acteur deelde toen een foto van zijn dreadlocks, en die vielen alles behalve in de smaak bij zijn fans. Nu, enkele weken later, is de storm nog steeds niet gaan liggen. Zac liet nu immers vlechtjes in zijn haar leggen, en ook dat kapsel vinden zijn volgers afschuwelijk. "Wat heb jij toch met je haar gedaan", klinkt het meermaals. 

Enkele dagen geleden deelde Zac Efron nietsvermoedend een foto op Twitter, waarop te zien is dat hij staat te vissen in de Los Angeles River. Veel aandacht kreeg de gevangen vis op de foto echter niet, want de commentaren gingen voornamelijk zijn coupe. Na de dreadlocks van een tijdje geleden heeft Zac nu zogenaamde French Braids, en ook die worden niet bepaald geapprecieerd door de fans. 

