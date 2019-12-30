Zac Efron geeft update over gezondheid (en bedankt zijn fans voor medeleven) TDS

30 december 2019

11u23

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Via Instagram heeft ‘Baywatch’-acteur Zac Efron (32) gereageerd op het nieuws dat hij eerder deze maand in een ziekenhuis lag met een levensbedreigende infectie.

“Heel dankbaar voor iedereen die me heeft gesteund. Ik ben ziek geworden in Papua-New-Guinea, maar ik ben weer opgekrabbeld en heb nog een geweldige 3 weken in P.N.G. kunnen doorbrengen”, laat de 32-jarige acteur weten in een bericht met een foto, waarop hij lachend met kinderen staat. “Ik ben thuis met de feestdagen met mijn vrienden en familie. Dank voor alle liefde en medeleven, see you in 2020!”

Zaterdag bleek dat Efron ruim een week in een Australisch ziekenhuis had gelegen na een medisch noodgeval op Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea, waar hij was voor tv-opnames. Hij moest voor het programma ‘Killing Zac Efron’ van streamingdienst Quibi zien te overleven met alleen een basisuitrusting en een lokale gids. De titel van de show werd volgens diverse media bijna werkelijkheid vanwege de infectie. Efron mocht op kerstavond terug naar huis in de Verenigde Staten.