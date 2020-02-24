YouTuber Jake Paul beledigt Zayn Malik, maar lief Gigi Hadid schiet te hulp: “Jouw lelijke kop interesseert hem niet” LOV

24 februari 2020

11u46

Bron: CNN 0 Celebrities YouTuber Jake Paul (23) werd zondag goed op zijn plaats gezet door topmodel Gigi Hadid. Dat gebeurde nadat hij in een tweet uithaalde naar ex-’One Direction’-zanger Zayn Malik, waarop zijn vriendin te hulp schoot.

“Ik gaf Zayn van One Direction bijna klappen, want hij is een kleine kerel met een grote attitude”, begint Jake Paul zijn tirade op Twitter. “Ik was heel aardig tegen hem, waarop hij me voor geen reden vertelde om op te hoepelen. Zayn, ik weet dat je dit leest... Stop met boos te zijn omdat je alleen terugkwam in je grote hotelkamer.”

Wat er precies gebeurd is, is niet zo duidelijk, maar Malik lijkt duidelijk op de tenen van Paul getrapt te hebben. Hoewel er geen reactie van Zayn kwam, was wel zijn vriendin Gigi Hadid er als de kippen bij om de YouTuber op zijn plaats te zetten. “Lol, omdat hij niet met jou en je belachelijke groepje groupies wilt omgaan? Hij zit gewoon alleen thuis met zijn beste vrienden, zo respectvol als hij is, want hij heeft mij, lieve schat. Jouw lelijke kop interesseert hem niet. Ga naar bed!”

Jake Paul kwam terug op zijn woorden en verwijderde de tweet, terwijl Hadid als heldin werd onthaald. “Eindelijk zet iemand die arrogante zak eens op zijn plaats!”