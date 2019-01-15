Yolanda Hadid, moeder van Gigi en Bella, is klaar met plastische chirurgie: “Dat vergif doodde me bijna” Maxime Segers

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities Yolanda Hadid (55) is helemaal klaar met botox, fillers, siliconen en andere ‘onzin’ die ze nodig dacht te hebben om er mooi uit te zien. Op Instagram laat ze weten voortaan weer met een natuurlijke look door het leven te gaan. “We moeten leren accepteren dat we uniek zijn.”

De moeder van topmodellen Gigi en Bella Hadid deelde vannacht een kiekje op Instagram waarop ze gehuld is in kanten lingerie en een jasje. “55 jaar, ik lach van binnen én van buiten. Eindelijk terug naar 1964", begint ze haar boodschap.



Het is algemeen bekend dat Hadid, die van origine Nederlandse is en uit Papendrecht komt, niet vies is van cosmetische ingrepen. Zo heeft ze haar borsten ooit laten vergroten, liet ze zo nu en dan wat botox spuiten en had ze haarextensions.

Ogen geopend

Nu de ogen van Hadid zijn geopend, komt er een einde aan al die ingrepen. Sterker nog, ze heeft haar borstimplantaten laten verwijderen en heeft vaarwel gezegd tegen botox, fillers en haar extensions.



“Ik dacht dat ik al die onzin nodig had om te voldoen aan het perfecte beeld van de samenleving, zodat ik zou worden gezien als een mooie vrouw”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Totdat al dat vergif me bijna doodde.”

Rolmodel

Het heeft volgens Hadid jaren geduurd om zichzelf te accepteren. “Ik heb eindelijk de vrijheid gevonden om mijn innerlijke schoonheid te accepteren, zonder rekening te houden met de standaard in de samenleving”, doet ze haar verhaal.



“Het is aan ons om van de beste versies van onszelf te houden. We moeten onze unieke schoonheid op alle leeftijden vieren terwijl we door de reis gaan die 'het leven’ heet. Schoonheid heeft geen betekenis zonder je gezondheid ...”



Fans van Hadid uiten hun bewondering voor haar openhartige bericht. “Ik ben het zó met je eens. Je ziet er geweldig uit. Gezondheid boven alles!” en “Wat een inspirerend bericht. Je bent een rolmodel”, reageren meerdere volgers.

