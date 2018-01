Yoko Ono feliciteert Sir Ringo Starr

Dear Sir Ringo

I am very happy that you have received this honour from the Queen. It's about time! Huge congratulations! I am delighted for you and your family. It is an honour for everyone in The Beatles family and I love you very much.

love, hugs and kisses,

yoko x ✌️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncDjH2wllW

Yoko Ono(@ yokoono)