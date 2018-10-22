Winnie Harlow en Wiz Khalifa dolverliefd SD

22 oktober 2018

08u59

Celebrities Na maanden speculatie hebben model Winnie Harlow (24) en rapper Wiz Khalifa (31) laten zien dat ze een koppel zijn. De twee verlieten hand in hand een basketbalwedstrijd van de LA Lakers.

Winnie, die in 2014 doorbrak met haar deelname aan America’s Next Top Model, had eerder iets met autocoureur Lewis Hamilton. Wiz Khalifa kreeg in 2013 een zoon met Amber Rose, met wie hij datzelfde jaar trouwde. Het stel ging veertien maanden later alweer uit elkaar.

Afgelopen voorjaar drukte Amber geruchten de kop in dat zij en Wiz weer bij elkaar zouden zijn. “De vader van mijn zoontje en ik zijn hele goede vrienden geworden na de scheiding. We hebben geen romantische relatie, en die proberen we ook niet te hebben. We zijn blij met de manier waarop we het ouderschap delen en Sebastian het best mogelijke geven.”

De presentatrice liet vorige maand weten dat ze achter een relatie van Wiz en Winnie zou staan. “Ze is een schatje”, liet ze weten over het model, dat ze een paar keer had ontmoet tijdens mode-evenementen. Ze zei daarbij dat ze niet wist of de 24-jarige haar zoon al had ontmoet. “Maar ik weet dat ze lief zou zijn voor hem, en dat is belangrijk voor mij.”