William Shatner (88) weigert om ooit nog Captain Kirk te spelen

🙄 What was any different about my statement on Kirk that I haven’t said before? 🤷🏼‍♂️ I don’t do cameos (that one stretches back to 2008 & JJ) Kirk’s story is well told out of any other captain’s story. Kirk died in Generations. What is really left? Adventures in the ribbon?

William Shatner(@ WilliamShatner)