Will Smith lanceert 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'-kledinglijn

03 oktober 2019

14u39 0 Showbizz 29 jaar nadat de eerste aflevering van ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ op televisie kwam, lanceert hoofdrolspeler Will Smith (51) een kledinglijn die helemaal in het teken staat van de reeks.

“Ik weet niet waarom ik dit niet deed toen we de serie opnamen”, vertelt Will. “Ik hou van deze spullen en het voelt alsof ik weer twaalf jaar oud ben. Ik word er helemaal hyperactief van.”

Will speelde van 1990 tot 1996 de hoofdrol in de komische reeks, die ging over een tiener uit een armere buurt in Philadelphia die verhuisde naar het huis van zijn rijke oom en tante in het chique Bel-Air. De kledingstukken die hij nu op de markt brengt, zijn allemaal geïnspireerd op zijn personage. Zo zit er een trainingsjas in de collectie die een donkerblauwe buitenkant heeft, maar ook binnenstebuiten te dragen is met een veel kleurigere print. In de serie veranderde Will de voering van de colbert die hij op zijn nieuwe privéschool moest dragen, zodat hij het jasje andersom kon dragen.

Wie een van de kledingstukken wil kopen, kan terecht op de website van de acteur. Voor een T-shirt betaal je tussen de 33 en 44 euro, een trui kost je zo’n 65 euro en voor een paar sokken moet je 17 euro neertellen. Snel zijn is wel de boodschap, want de collectie is maar een paar weken te koop.