Will Smith emotioneel over band met zoon TK

28 november 2018

09u13

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Will Smith heeft gisteren een emotionele Instagrampost geplaatst over zijn relatie met oudste zoon Trey (26). De acteur vertelt in de video dat zijn zoon hem onlangs zijn beste vriend noemde.

Bij het clipje schreef Will: "Het is niet altijd zo geweest tussen Trey en mij. We hebben het jarenlang moeilijk gehad na mijn scheiding van zijn moeder. Hij voelde zich verraden en in de steek gelaten." De 50-jarige noemt het een zegen dat de band met zijn oudste kind hersteld is.

Will kreeg Trey met Sheree Fletcher. Het stel scheidde toen hun zoon twee jaar was. Will trouwde later met Jada Pinkett, met wie hij nog een zoon, Jaden (20), en dochter Willow (18) kreeg. Inmiddels kunnen Will, Jada en Sheree het allemaal goed met elkaar vinden. Op Sherees verjaardag vorige maand deelde Jada op Instagram een foto van de twee en schreef daarbij: "We hebben heel wat meegemaakt en ik ben dankbaar. We hebben geleerd met elkaar te lachen, te huilen en de blijdschap over ons samengestelde gezin te delen. Ik gun je alles."