Will.i.am van vlucht gehaald door ‘racistische’ stewardess
De muzikant zat op een vlucht van Brisbane naar Sydney, toen de stewards passagiers vroegen om zich voor te bereiden op de landing en hun apparatuur weg te stoppen.
Volgens Will.i.am hoorde hij de mededeling niet omdat hij zijn koptelefoon ophad. Daardoor bleef hij dus rustig wegtikken op zijn laptop. De stewardess zou daarna erg boos zijn geworden op de zanger, ook al probeerde die nog zijn laptop weg te stoppen. De piloot belde daarop naar de luchthaven om een politie-escorte te verzoeken klaar te staan.
Volgens Will.i.am. gaat het hierbij om racisme. “Ik wil niet geloven dat ze racistisch is. Maar ze was duidelijk alleen gefrustreerd als het ging om mensen met een kleurtje.” Hij spreekt de steward aan met de hashtag RacistFlightattendant, en tweette zelfs de naam en het nummer van het personeelslid. De Australische luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas, waar de zanger mee vloog, heeft nog niet gereageerd.
This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall...She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones... pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO link
I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed...for what? 🤷🏿♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked...why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked... now you’re asking me to take abuse? https://t.co/1390ThymY3 link
No one said she was a white supremest... I said she singled every person of colourbin the flight and gave them a hard time...and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong...other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand... https://t.co/fyh6DUb9F8 link
.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵 link
I am posting so that this doesn’t happen again...it shouldn’t happen to a Aboriginal, Latino, African, LGBTQ White, Red or anyone... everyone deserves to be treated with respect... https://t.co/rcND4e1JUx link
Reacties