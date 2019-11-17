Will.i.am van vlucht gehaald door ‘racistische’ stewardess

Celebrities ‘Black Eyed Peas’-frontman Will.i.am zegt door een stewardess van zijn vlucht gehaald te zijn, omdat hij zwart is. Uiteindelijk moest hij zelfs uit het vliegtuig geëscorteerd worden door vijf politieagenten. Dat onthult de rapper op zijn Twitteraccount.

De muzikant zat op een vlucht van Brisbane naar Sydney, toen de stewards passagiers vroegen om zich voor te bereiden op de landing en hun apparatuur weg te stoppen. 

Volgens Will.i.am hoorde hij de mededeling niet omdat hij zijn koptelefoon ophad. Daardoor bleef hij dus rustig wegtikken op zijn laptop. De stewardess zou daarna erg boos zijn geworden op de zanger, ook al probeerde die nog zijn laptop weg te stoppen. De piloot belde daarop naar de luchthaven om een politie-escorte te verzoeken klaar te staan.

Volgens Will.i.am. gaat het hierbij om racisme. “Ik wil niet geloven dat ze racistisch is. Maar ze was duidelijk alleen gefrustreerd als het ging om mensen met een kleurtje.” Hij spreekt de steward aan met de hashtag RacistFlightattendant, en tweette zelfs de naam en het nummer van het personeelslid. De Australische luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas, waar de zanger mee vloog, heeft nog niet gereageerd.

