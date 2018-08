Wil jij graag de kleerkast van J.Lo? Dan is deze veiling iets voor jou

A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. BID NOW: https://t.co/vhT9hxYkfL pic.twitter.com/ydYmtbPHqX

Jennifer Lopez(@ JLo)