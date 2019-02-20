Wie kan nog volgen? Tristan Thompson bedroog Khloé Kardashian met de beste vriendin van Kylie Jenner MVO

Hoewel Tristan Thompson geruchten over weer een slippertje heeft afgedaan als 'fake news', lijkt zijn ex Khloé Kardashian te beamen dat zijn ontrouw de reden is voor hun breuk. Ze reageerde dinsdag op een nieuwsbericht over een nieuwe misstap van de basketballer met een reeks schreeuwende emoji's.

Site Hollywood Unlocked bracht dinsdag als eerste het nieuws dat Tristan tijdens een feestje afgelopen weekend was vreemdgegaan met Jordyn Woods, de beste vriendin van Khloé’s halfzusje Kylie Jenner. Khloé zou dat via via hebben gehoord en de relatie hebben verbroken. TMZ nam het bericht later over, maar Tristan noemde dat op Twitter fake news. Later verwijderde hij zijn tweet.

Amen

Bij een Instagrampost van het bericht van Hollywood Unlocked, plaatste Khloé niet lang na de tweet van Tristan haar reactie. Beste vriendin Malika Haqq steunde haar in de comments, en schreef ‘sterke feiten!’. Ook familievriendin Larsa Pippen liet van zich horen, met een “Amen”.

Vorig jaar doken vlak voor de bevalling van Khloé videobeelden op van Tristan met andere vrouwen. De realityster besloot na de geboorte van dochter True toch bij de vader van het meisje te blijven. Zender E!, die ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ uitzendt, bevestigde dinsdag de breuk tussen Khloé en Tristan.

Kylie Jenner heeft nog niet gereageerd op de mogelijke rol van Jordyn in het stuklopen van de relatie van haar halfzus. Kylie en Jordyn zijn erg close en delen zelfs een huis.