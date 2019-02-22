Westlife-zanger Markus Feehily is verloofd SD

22 februari 2019

17u11

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Markus Feehily (38), een van de vier leden van Westlife, heeft op Instagram laten weten dat hij verloofd is met zijn vriend. De twee zijn al zes jaar samen, maar meer is er niet geweten over zijn mysterieuze vriend.

Westlife-zanger Markus Feehily was op vakantie in de Malediven toen zijn vriend hem de vraag stelde. Op Instagram postte hij een foto van zijn hand met de verlovingsring aan en twee glazen Prosecco ernaast. Hij schreef erbij: “2019 is tot nu toe al geweldig geweest voor mij en het jaar is nog maar pas begonnen! Ik wilde de eerste zijn die het jullie vertelde ... verloofd!”

Hoewel Markus en zijn vriend al zes jaar samen zijn, blijft diens identiteit geheim. In 2017 legde de zanger in een interview met Mail Online uit waarom die geheimhouding zo belangrijk is voor hen: “Hij is niet stil, geloof me. Hij is allesbehalve stil, maar hij heeft geen enkele ervaring in de muziekindustrie en is dus ook verlegen om op de rode loper te verschijnen.” Hij voegde eraan toe: “Heel wat mensen vragen me naar zijn naam, maar het is aan hem om daarover te praten en te besluiten of hij bijvoorbeeld in een magazine wil staan.” Markus liet wel al weten dat hij en zijn Ierse vriend allebei klaar zijn om aan kinderen te beginnen.